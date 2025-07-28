Local

Pittsburgh Regional Transit opens 5 new bus stations along key corridor

By Addison Albert, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — Five new Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus stations are now open Downtown, featuring improved canopies and seats.

The stations are part of the major $291 million University Line Bus Rapid Transit Project happening in phases throughout the city.

