Pittsburgh Regional Transit opens 5 new bus stations along key corridor

PITTSBURGH — Five new Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus stations are now open Downtown, featuring improved canopies and seats.

The stations are part of the major $291 million University Line Bus Rapid Transit Project happening in phases throughout the city.

The stations are part of the major $291 million University Line Bus Rapid Transit Project happening in phases throughout the city.

