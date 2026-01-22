Pittsburgh Regional Transit service changes begin in February as part of tri-annual adjustments

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit will implement schedule changes on Feb. 22, impacting several bus routes as part of its tri-annual service adjustments.

These changes come following the removal of the contraflow bus lane on Fifth Avenue in Oakland, which has been replaced to allow for the construction of a new bi-directional bike lane as part of PRT’s University Line bus rapid transit project.

As a result, nine bus routes that previously used the bus lane will now be rerouted to Forbes Avenue.

Among the affected routes are the 54-North Side-Oakland-South Side, 61D-Murray Short, 71A-Negley Short, 71B-Highland Park, 71C-Point Breeze Short, 71D-Hamilton Short, 75-Ellsworth, 93-Lawrenceville-Hazelwood and P3-East Busway-Oakland. These routes will have new schedule adjustments integrated into their timetables.

Due to the construction of the Mon Fayette Expressway, routing has changed on the 55-Glassport route, and some stops will not be served.

Some routes that were previously on detour will have their schedules made permanent, including the 54-North Side-Oakland-South Side and the 53-Homestead Park routes.

Minor trip time adjustments and frequency updates will be made for various routes to improve service delivery.

Service via the 54-North Side-Oakland-South Side over the Herron Avenue Bridge and to The Waterfront in Homestead via the 53-Homestead Park, 53L-Homestead Park Limited, 57-Hazelwood, 59-Mon Valley, 61D-Murray, and 64-Lawrenceville-Waterfront will not change, but schedules will be made permanent, PRT says.

Riders with questions are encouraged to reach out to Customer Service by calling 412-442-2000 or connecting with them on X @PghTransitCare.

