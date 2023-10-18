Pittsburgh residents can apply for block party permits to make Halloween events safer

PITTSBURGH — With Pittsburgh recently announcing its official trick-or-treat times, the city is also reminding residents of another way they can extend the festivities.

Halloween is one of the exceptions for the city’s Office of Film and Event Management block party permits, which are usually only issued on weekends or federal holidays. That’s because having the permit makes local streets a safer environment while kids go from house to house showing off their costumes and collecting goodies.

Halloween block party permits are valid from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There are several requirements that must be met to qualify for a permit:

The applicant must live on the block being closed

Permits can only be issued for streets in residentially-zoned areas

Closures are limited to one block in length

Permitted block parties must be open to the public and no admission fees can be charged

All residents of the requested block must be informed by the applicant of the permit request, and any residents that need to access their homes during the closure must be accommodated

If there is a PRT route on any street being requested to be closed, a permit can only be issued if a PRT detour can be accommodated.

There is a $25 fee for the permit and an application must be submitted by Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. to be accepted. Click here for the application.

