Pittsburgh residents gather in Homewood to celebrate Kwanzaa

PITTSBURGH — A community in Pittsburgh came together to celebrate the first day of Kwanzaa.

People gathered on the 7200 block of Tioga Street in Homewood Tuesday night.

Wisdom Seekers and The Legacy Arts Project hosted the celebration.

The first night of celebration focused on the theme of unity and the first candle was lit in honor of that.

The holiday focuses on cultivating and appreciating the lives of African Americans.

