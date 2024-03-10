Pittsburgh residents gather in Squirrel Hill to call for release of hostages in Gaza

PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh residents gathered in Squirrel Hill to call for the immediate release of hostages being held by Hamas.

The Israeli community of Pittsburgh organized the event. People in attendance prayed for the 134 people who have been held captive in the Gaza Strip since early October.

Local rabbis, students and community leaders gathered in the cold, which organizers emphasized was a sign of strength.

“I find it very heartening that the community here, 6K miles away...is showing support for the folks who were taken captive in October 7th attacks in Israel from Hamas,” said Allegheny County Councilman Sam DeMarco.

DeMarco says he has been coming to similar vigils for weeks to show support.

