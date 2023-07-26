Pittsburgh residents prepping for scorching temperatures this week

PITTSBURGH — Keeping your cool over the next three days may be a bit of a challenge. Some say they take advantage of public pools and parks and one well known business says the hotter weather the longer the lines.

Gus & Yiayia’s is a North Side staple, serving up ice bombs since 1934.

91-year-old Gus says that the hotter the temperatures the longer the lines.

“People know when it gets that hot they know where Gus & Yiaya’s is,” Gus said. “We got cherry, grape, orange pineapple, root beer, blueberry.”

Customers said when they see Gus’s stand in the Allegheny Commons Park, it means two things: The temperatures are warming up and they’ve got a place to cool down.

Down the road at the Troy Hill Spray Park, families also use the hot temperatures as a reason to get out of the house.

“We just have window units on our second floor so it keeps our bedrooms cools but the house can get really hot,” Dave Stehouwer said.

Experts say that safety is a priority during extreme weather, and to monitor for warning signs like fatigue, dizziness, nausea and headaches.

“Cold in the shade and hot in the sun so you are always trying to navigate having a towel to dry them off so they don’t overheat when they are the sun,” Stehouwer said.

The city announced earlier this week that 12 cooling centers will be available across the city. Click here for the full list.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group