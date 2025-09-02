Pittsburgh residents stocking up on tickets as Powerball jackpot passes $1 billion

PITTSBURGH — People in the Pittsburgh area are stocking up on tickets as the Powerball jackpot passes $1 billion.

Channel 11 spoke with plenty of hopefuls at the BP in the city’s Summer Hill neighborhood.

David Brogan, who works at the store, said he always sees a rise in excitement when the jackpot gets this high.

“Everybody always gets excited when the jackpot’s up, and everybody talks about what they’d do with the money. Generally, a pretty exciting time,” Brogan said.

Mike Johnson of Ross Township told Channel 11 his plan if he hit the jackpot.

“It would be property...and I would disappear,” Johnson said.

Channel 11 will have the Powerball drawing tonight on 11 at 11.

