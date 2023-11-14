Pittsburgh residents travel to DC for pro-Israel march

Hundreds of people from Pittsburgh are making their way to Washington, D.C. to show support for Israel during the conflict with Hamas.

The March for Israel is planned from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the National Mall.

Channel 11′s Nicole Ford is traveling with a group from Pittsburgh and will have a Live report, starting at 4 p.m. on Channel 11 News.

This rally was organized by Jewish Federations across the country with more than 300 people coming from the Pittsburgh area just on buses — that’s not counting those driving themselves.

The march follows numerous antisemitic vandalism incidents throughout the area and those affected told Channel 11 they are ready to stand up on a national level.

“When you have relationships, when you have friends and family and you see people in pain, you want to be there to support them and this is the opportunity to show that we care,” said Brian Schreiber, JCC chief external affairs officer.

The event is expected to draw over 100,000 people to the nation’s capital.

