Pittsburgh Riverhounds to hold open tryout for aspiring professional players

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC will hold an open tryout for aspiring professional soccer players on Jan. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the AHN Montour Sports Complex in Coraopolis.

This tryout is open to players ages 16 and older, who should have previous experience in professional, college or high-level amateur soccer. Evaluators will include Sporting Director Dan Visser, Head Coach Rob Vincent, Goalkeepers Coach Jon Busch and other technical staff members, providing opportunities for selected players to further engage with the team.

The registration cost for the tryout is $150, with a discounted early-bird rate of $125 available for those who register before Jan. 9. Participants must be responsible for their own travel, lodging and food costs during the tryout date, as no assistance will be provided by the team for visas or invitation letters, except on a case-by-case basis.

For more information regarding the open tryout, individuals are encouraged to email Vincent, the head coach, at rvincent@riverhounds.com. Interested candidates can also register via the Riverhounds’ official website.

If you are interested in registering, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group