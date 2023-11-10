Pittsburgh Riverhounds hosting open tryouts

PITTSBURGH — Have you ever wanted to be a professional soccer player? The Pittsburgh Riverhounds are offering you the chance.

The Riverhounds will be hosting open tryouts on Friday, Dec. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the AHN Montour Sports Complex in Coraopolis.

According to the Riverhounds, players will have the chance to be evaluated by head coach Bob Lilley and his staff and people selected from the open tryout could be called back for further evaluation at an invite-only combine or earn a spot on the team’s 2024 preseason camp.

Men ages 16 and up are able to try out. Previous professional, college or high-level amateur experience is recommended.

It costs $125 to register for the tryout, but a special early-bird rate of $100 applies to those who register before Nov. 30.

Participants are responsible for their own travel, lodging and food costs for the tryout. The team is not offering assistance with visas of letters of invitation except on a case-by-case basis.

To register for the event, fill out the application form here.

