Local

Pittsburgh skateboarder named finalist in online competition to skate with Tony Hawk

By WPXI.com News Staff

Joe Conklin

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh-area skateboarder has been named a semi-finalist in an online competition to skate with Tony Hawk.

Joe Conklin is the only contestant from Pittsburgh to make it this far in the competition, and out of the 20,000 entrants, only 65 are left.

If Conklin wins the competition, he will win a skate session with Hawk and $10,000.

“If given the opportunity, I would love for Tony to teach me to drop in on big vert! I would love to also learn about his life and how I can give back as a skateboarder to others, just like he does,” Conklin said.

Semi-final voting lasts until Thursday. If you would like to vote, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 newborn girls die after they were found in bathroom at child care center
  • Man facing charges for hitting ex-girlfriend in the head with hammer, Peters Twp. police say
  • 17 people, including a medic, hospitalized during Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh
  • VIDEO: Juvenile dead after shooting in Ambridge; SWAT called after suspects flee
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read