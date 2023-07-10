Pittsburgh skateboarder named finalist in online competition to skate with Tony Hawk

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh-area skateboarder has been named a semi-finalist in an online competition to skate with Tony Hawk.

Joe Conklin is the only contestant from Pittsburgh to make it this far in the competition, and out of the 20,000 entrants, only 65 are left.

If Conklin wins the competition, he will win a skate session with Hawk and $10,000.

“If given the opportunity, I would love for Tony to teach me to drop in on big vert! I would love to also learn about his life and how I can give back as a skateboarder to others, just like he does,” Conklin said.

Semi-final voting lasts until Thursday. If you would like to vote, click here.

