Pittsburgh spray parks to open in time for Memorial Day

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s spray parks and playgrounds with spray features open for the season on Saturday, May 25.

The parks will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through mid-September.

Spray park locations:

Arlington Playground, 1523 Ferleaf St.

Vanucci Playground, 1295 Orangewood Ave., Beechview

Burgwin Playground, 328 Mansion St.

Chartiers Park, 3793 Chartiers Ave.

East Hills Park, 2300 Wilner Dr.

Paulson Playground, 1300 Paulson Ave.

Mellon Park, 6601 Fifth Ave., Shadyside

Cowley Playground, 1200 Goettman St., Troy Hill

Beltzhoover, 329 Warrington Ave., Warrington

Playgrounds with spray features are Armstrong, Chadwick, Eillen McCoy, Frazier, Garland, Heth’s, Joe Natoli, Kennard, Larimer, Liberty Green Park, Leslie Park, Marmaduke, Moore Park, Nelson Mandela, Osceola, Springhill, Swisshelm Park, Wabash Park and West Penn Park.

