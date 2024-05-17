Local

Pittsburgh spray parks to open in time for Memorial Day

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV
By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s spray parks and playgrounds with spray features open for the season on Saturday, May 25.

The parks will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through mid-September.

Spray park locations:

  • Arlington Playground, 1523 Ferleaf St.
  • Vanucci Playground, 1295 Orangewood Ave., Beechview
  • Burgwin Playground, 328 Mansion St.
  • Chartiers Park, 3793 Chartiers Ave.
  • East Hills Park, 2300 Wilner Dr.
  • Paulson Playground, 1300 Paulson Ave.
  • Mellon Park, 6601 Fifth Ave., Shadyside
  • Cowley Playground, 1200 Goettman St., Troy Hill
  • Beltzhoover, 329 Warrington Ave., Warrington

Playgrounds with spray features are Armstrong, Chadwick, Eillen McCoy, Frazier, Garland, Heth’s, Joe Natoli, Kennard, Larimer, Liberty Green Park, Leslie Park, Marmaduke, Moore Park, Nelson Mandela, Osceola, Springhill, Swisshelm Park, Wabash Park and West Penn Park.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Local business owner seeking reimbursement from Diocese of Pittsburgh after cross removal
  • Family’s beloved miniature horse dies after being attacked by 2 dogs
  • 11 Investigates: Pittsburgh police took nearly 2 hours to respond to street robbery
  • VIDEO: Penn Hills family’s home riddled with bullets, police still investigating
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read