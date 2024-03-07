Pittsburgh Steelers release safety Keanu Neal after failed physical

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Thursday they’ve released safety Keanu Neal after he failed a physical.

Neal, 28, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Steelers in 2023. He played in nine games and had 50 tackles and one interception.

Neal was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 18, where he stayed for the remainder on the season.

Neal spent the majority of his career with the Atlanta Falcons before bouncing to the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group