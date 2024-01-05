Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick wins Bart Starr Award for outstanding character

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick won the NFL’s Bart Starr Award for this season.

The award honors a player for his outstanding character, integrity and leadership on and off the field, the Steelers said.

“Fitzpatrick, who was selected to the Pro Bowl Games for the fourth time in his career, is a leader for the Steelers on the field and in the locker room. He sets an example for younger players with his work ethic and approach, and also gives veterans someone they can look to for advice and guidance,” the Steelers said.

Fitzpatrick is a member of the Steelers Social Justice Committee, reaching out to youth and organizations in the Pittsburgh area to open up lines of communication.

“It’s a huge honor,” said Fitzpatrick. “I am grateful for you guys to select me. I appreciate it very much. That my peers selected me means a lot. I say all the time the better man you are, the better ball player you will be. I feel like that’s a phrase not a lot of people really believe in across the league. The fact that people see a good man in me means a lot. I am always trying to be a better man, better brother, better son. The fact that people recognize that is a huge honor.”

According to the Steelers, Fitzpatrick launched a campaign through his faith-based Unshackled Foundation to benefit foster children served by KidsVoice, an agency in Allegheny County that advocates for abused and neglected children. He raised money through donations of $39 for every tackle and turnover he made. He also worked with Dreambuilders Foundation to give away bikes to local foster kids.

“I don’t think a lot of people have an understanding of the process these kids go through,” said Fitzpatrick when launching the foundation. “They go from family to family, or from home to home. They never really get to develop the right way. They never get to have a good relationship with a father or mother figure. It’s tough. The kids that come out of this system are scarred and have trauma from it because it’s tough to go through. Raising awareness for this situation is something I wanted to do and something I can give people more of an understanding of what is going on.”

Fitzpatrick will be presented with the award at the Super Bowl Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 10 in Las Vegas.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group