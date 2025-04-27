Pittsburgh Steelers spend day with kids at event sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters

PITTSBURGH — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh once again partnered with the Steelers for the Big Draft event.

Every year, Big Brothers Big Sisters, a nonprofit mentorship organization, introduces kids to some Pittsburgh Steelers. The groups engage in a day of fun, football drills and storytelling from members of the team.

It happened this morning at the West Penn Community Center.

Tight end Connor Heyward, defensive end Logan Lee and cornerback Cory Trice Jr.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Steelers organization for partnering with us on this memorable event. Watching our Littles interact with the players is truly special. While they enjoy the drills, what really stands out are the powerful stories the players share about their own mentors. For so many, having a positive mentor can make all the difference in their lives,” said Marc Bloomingdale, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh.

Organization volunteers said it does not take a lot of time to make an impression on a young life.

“I think that’s the misnomer that a lot of people have. They don’t have the time and the energy to fully be part of this organization and that’s not true,” said Angie Pickels who is on the BBBS Board of Directors.

Big Brothers Big Sisters said it is in urgent need of Bigs, with four hundred youth waiting for a mentor in our area.

