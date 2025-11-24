Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra reports over $2M surplus, highest annual ticket sales since pandemic

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra reported a $2.3 million budget surplus for its fiscal year 2025.

The PSO released its financial results for fiscal year 2025, which runs from September 1, 2024 to August 31, 2025. In addition to a $2.3 million surplus on its operating budget of $34.6 million, the PSO saw its highest annual ticket sales since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total ticket sales reached $9.48 million, a 17% increase over last fiscal year and is one part of earned revenue, alongside Heinz Hall rentals, which account for 23.6% of the PSO’s total revenue.

Contributed revenue, in the form of donations, makes up approximately 52.8% of its total revenue with 23.5% from its endowments, according to the organization’s annual impact report.

“These results are more than financial metrics, they represent people reconnecting with live performance,” Board Chair Anthony Bucci said in a prepared statement. “The PSO’s surplus budget and record revenues underscore the success of our long-term strategy, to invest in people, programming and partnerships that make the arts essential to Pittsburgh’s identity and future.”

