Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra unveils 2024-2025 season

PITTSBURGH — On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra announced the lineup and times for its 2024-2025 season at Heinz Hall.

It’s the PSO’s 129th season and the 17th for music director Manfred Honeck who will direct the BNY Mellon Grand Classics series. The PSO will welcome 11 new artists this season and premier 20 works, including several premiers of works by artists who either got their start in the region or live here.

The season kicks off with the Opening Night Gala on Sept. 21, 2024. The gala will feature “film music favorites” and include a performance by famous violinist Itzhak Perlman. It will mark the first of two special concerts in the season. The second special concert is slated for June 4, 2025, and will feature world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma performing Dvorak’s Cello Concerto with the PSO.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group