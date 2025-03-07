Pittsburgh synagogue congregation issues statement on President Trump’s policies on refugees

PITTSBURGH — The Dor Hadash Congregation of Pittsburgh issued a statement on Thursday regarding President Trump’s administration’s policies on refugees and immigration.

The statement expresses concern for “thousands of people, the United States economy” and “the fabric of our country.”

The Dor Hadash Board of Directors of Congregation said Jewish people know how it feels to be strangers in strange lands and said it is deeply rooted in their tradition, faith and values.

“We at Dor Hadash have experienced directly the harm that comes from hateful mischaracterization of people seeking refuge. On October 27, 2018, a cherished member of our congregation was one of 11 Jews murdered by a gunman who was led to believe that Jews support an “invasion” of our country by immigrants. Those hateful words are being used again and will inspire violence,” the statement read.

In response to the executive orders, the congregation called for local, state and federal leaders to do the following:

Restore funding of resettlement agencies

Allow refugees who have been approved for resettlement to come to the United States

Continue humanitarian parole and temporary protective status for Afghans, Ukrainians, Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians, and Venezuelans

Oppose mass deportation

Pass comprehensive immigration reform

President Donald Trump has argued the United States does not have the ability to accept migrants or refugees into communities at this time.

Trump argued local communities, like Charleroi, have seen a significant influx of migrants and sought federal aid in response.

