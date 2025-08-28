Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting survivor calls for resilience after deadly Minnesota school shooting

A survivor of the Pittsburgh Synagogue mass shooting shared her thoughts on a deadly school shooting that happened in Minnesota on Wednesday.

The shooter, Robin Westman, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.

Westman posted a manifesto online and in videos; he reportedly had gun magazines with the names of several mass shooters, including the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter Robert Bowers.

Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting survivor Audrey Glickman had one single thought after hearing the news of the shooting in Minneapolis.

“‘Not again,’ is what I thought. I thought, ‘not again,’ and yet it is. I wish we had a way to stop it,” Glickman said.

Glickman was in the Tree of Life Synagogue in October of 2018 when Bowers attacked and targeted worshippers.

She survived, but 11 other congregants did not.

In Minneapolis, children were killed and 17 other people were injured.

“We need to not glorify people who do things like this because then they have followers and acolytes who want to be like them and that’s also wrong. This is not how we act,” Glickman said.

In the days ahead, the community and the country will need prayers and healing.

Glickman says, as painful as it is, the kids need to stay in a positive place.

“The anger, the despondency, the hurt, all of these things, the kids and teachers and pastors and going through all of this range of emotions, it may never stop, but it does get better. It takes a lot of pulling together to get through it. The intruder who intruded on their lives should not win by their giving up,” Glickman said.

She said she would like to visit Annunciation Church and speak with the families. She knows emotions are raw, but she would like to help them through the healing process.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group