Pittsburgh Uber driver faces 3 teens accused of shooting him after a ride

PITTSBURGH — Uber driver Bill Donnelly was in the courtroom Friday when prosecutors played the dash cam video from his car — showing the moment he was shot.

Channel 11 obtained still images from the surveillance showing one of the suspects holding a gun in the back seat.

Prosecutors say a second teen in the black hood got out of the car and opened Donnelly’s driver’s side door and shot him.

The bullet went through his hand, and his leg — and weeks later, he is still dealing with pain.

“A lot of healing. It’s slowly getting there, a lot of numbness,” Donnelly told Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca.

Channel 11 first told you about this case when it happened in April. Donnelly took us through the terrifying ride before investigators had anyone in custody.

All three teens are now charged as adults with aggravated assault.

In court, prosecutors asked the judge to add attempted homicide charges to the teens’ case. The judge didn’t agree to that, but to Donnelly, it doesn’t matter.

“As long as the streets are safer and other ride share drivers are safer and other citizens are safer,” he said.

Donnelly also said he feels lucky to be alive and wants to thank everyone from medical staff to police for helping him through this process.

