Pittsburgh URA introduces new pilot program to clean up condemned properties

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority has a new pilot program to clean up condemned properties like this one in Beltzhoover.

“By us living over here, we started buying different properties. I got sisters that own houses in this area, nephews that own this own this house here,” said Lloyd Stackhause, A Beltzhoover homeowner.

Lloyd Stackhause is invested in Beltzhoover.

He believes in its beauty and potential… despite eyesores like these in the neighborhood.

“They need to either remodel it, tear it down, get it out of here,” said Stackhause.

There’s a better chance that could happen.

The URA now has $3.5 million for a new pilot program to restore or demolish neglected structures in city neighborhoods.

Sara Uribe’s family bought two homes too, and she’d like to buy and restore one across the street.

“We downloaded the application from the URA but they say it’s not for sale,” said Uribe.

She’s curious about the timeline for the program.

“I’m frustrated because I don’t see any progress, nothing is happening. The houses don’t get sold, trash accumulates… animals..,” said Uribe.

City officials say the program will work in stages by stabilizing and repairing salvageable properties, tearing down those beyond repair.

And offering for sale opportunities to create more rentals and home ownership.

Officials are hoping to have for sale signs up on some properties by June.

URA owns about 85 structures citywide with deferred maintenance. If the pilot program goes well, URA hopes to expand it.

