Pittsburgh Water proposal could increase bills by more than $30 a month over next 2 years

PITTSBURGH — Water rates in the city of Pittsburgh could jump by more than $30 a month over the next two years.

According to Pittsburgh Water, the money will be used to upgrade the system. Specifically, the funding will go toward mandated infrastructure improvements, offset increasing operating costs and expand system capacity.

The proposal still has to be approved by the Public Utilities Commission and comes weeks after voters elected to keep Pittsburgh water publicly run.

“I would have preferred to see options that had more competition...increased competition to help drive prices down,” David Charlton said. He lives on the North Side.

“I think the consumers are being hit by a lot of things in every direction, including us retired people,” he said.

“I don’t think any of us like to pay more money,” Carol Schramke said.

Despite that, she believes it’s, overall, a good thing.

“Pollution increases our risk of a lot of neurological disorders and other health problems. I know we need to do something about our air and water. We need to figure out a way to pay for it,” she said.

What does this mean for customers?

Pittsburgh Water estimates the average customer will see a jump of $22.75 per month in 2026. That’ll go up another $12.50 in 2027.

“If they use some of that money to improve facilities that distribute water and quality, I’m all for it,” Charlton said.

According to Pittsburgh Water, the review process could take up to nine months. There will be public hearings in the meantime.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group