Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority inviting customer feedback on new proposal, increased rates

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) is joining the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) in inviting public comment on a recent proposal that will increase rates for water, wastewater conveyance and stormwater services.

In May 2023, PWSA filed a three-year rate request with the PUC to support infrastructure improvements, meet more stringent regulatory requirements and address increasing costs related to the treatment and distribution of drinking water services.

The request would include enhancements to PWSA’s Customer Assistance Programs and would go toward the modernization of our region’s water systems, PWSA said.

PWSA said the rate proposal would allow the organization to build upon recent accomplishments, including removal of lead service lines, modernizing and replacing old infrastructure, providing financial relief to income qualified customers, meeting environmental and regulatory requirements and improving stormwater management.

Public comment can be provided in person or telephonically.

The in-person meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 25 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Jerron X. Grayson Community Center located in the Hill District.

The telephonic meetings will take place on Thursday, July 27 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. To register, you you may contact the Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) to obtain the call-in information by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26.

If you want to speak at the meetings, you can pre-register by doing either of the following:

Contact OCA at 1-800-684-6560 or by emailing consumer@paoca.org.

Visit PWSA’s website at https://www.pgh2o.com/news-events/events-meetings, choose the public input hearing and submit your registration.

