Pittsburgh will open 6 cooling centers for during high heat on Thursday, Friday

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH — With high heat back in the forecast on Thursday and Friday, Pittsburgh city officials have decided to open cooling centers.

CitiParks is activating six Healthy Active Living Centers as Cooling Centers from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

The cooling center locations are as follows:              

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 1555 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 3515 McClure Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 745 Greenfield Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 7321 Frankstown Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 720 Sherwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 12th & Bingham Streets Pittsburgh, PA 15203              

