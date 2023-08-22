Pittsburgh woman charged with animal cruelty for allegedly trying to kill dog

SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — WARNING: The following story contains graphic content that may be upsetting to readers.

A Pittsburgh woman was jailed after allegedly telling police she intentionally injured a dog because it was aggressive.

On Monday, a South Fayette Township police officer was flagged down by a motorist, who said she spoke with her mother, Crys Danielle Garry, 56, of Pittsburgh, on the phone.

Garry said their dog was attacked by an animal. The driver, who had not heard from Garry in hours, tracked her mother’s phone to the area of the South Fayette Farmers Market on Parks Road.

The officer pulled over a vehicle near the farmers market and Garry got out covered in blood, according to court documents. She was taken into custody.

A black-and-white beagle mix was found in the vehicle bleeding from several cuts, police said. There were two razor knives in the vehicle. Garry began uttering that the dog was aggressive and she did what she needed to do, according to court documents. She allegedly said putting the dog down was not financially feasible and the dog attacked people and animals.

The dog was taken to an emergency vet for treatment. Its current condition is not known.

Garry is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. She was placed in the Allegheny County Jail and was released. She is due back in court on Sept. 11.

