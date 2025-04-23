Pittsburgh woman pleads guilty to charges connected to Monroeville rental car scam

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh woman pleaded guilty to credit card fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a rental car scheme in Monroeville.

Tai Jones, 29, pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday.

Prosecutors say Jones was able to get credit card numbers and personal data from the dark web, then provided the information to the manager of a Monroeville rental car location.

The manager would then use the information Jones obtained to rent out cars, costing the business more than $500,000.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced in August. She could face between two and 12 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group