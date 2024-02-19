Pittsburgh woman returns to stage for America’s Got Talent finale on Channel 11

Loren Allred of Pittsburgh returns to America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League for the Monday night finale.

The singer, best known for “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman,” was featured on the show on Jan. 29 and selected to be on Simon Cowell’s team.

She will be among four fan favorites who were previously eliminated to return to the stage to celebrate the finale.

You can watch it on Channel 11 at 8 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group