Pittsburgh woman returns to stage for America’s Got Talent finale on Channel 11

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Loren Allred ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Loren Allred performs onstage at the Yamaha All-Star Concert during the 2019 NAMM Show at the Anaheim Convention Center on January 25, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM)

Loren Allred of Pittsburgh returns to America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League for the Monday night finale.

The singer, best known for “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman,” was featured on the show on Jan. 29 and selected to be on Simon Cowell’s team.

She will be among four fan favorites who were previously eliminated to return to the stage to celebrate the finale.

You can watch it on Channel 11 at 8 p.m.

