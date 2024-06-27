Local

Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium hosting Pride Night

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — It’s nearly the end of Pride Month, but the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium is keeping the celebration going.

The zoo celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community at its annual Pride Night on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event includes crafts, music. local vendors and family entertainment.

Tickets are available at the front gates or by clicking here.

