Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium hosting Pride Night

PITTSBURGH — It’s nearly the end of Pride Month, but the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium is keeping the celebration going.

The zoo celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community at its annual Pride Night on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event includes crafts, music. local vendors and family entertainment.

Tickets are available at the front gates or by clicking here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group