Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium rehabilitating sea turtles, plans to release them into ocean

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium is rehabilitating seven sea turtles.

According to a social media post, aquarium staff met volunteer pilots to receive the turtles, who were transported from the New England Aquarium.

The turtles were stranded on the coast of Cape Cod after being cold-stunned, the zoo said.

The turtles will receive rehabilitation in Pittsburgh over the next couple of months.

