Pittsburgh Zoo welcomes Bison at its International Conservation Center

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Zoo has welcomed the American Bison to its International Conservation Center in Somerset County.

Four bison, one male and three females, arrived in December. They were born over the summer and are around eight months old.

The bison arrived through a partnership with American Prairie, a prairie-based nature reserve in Central Montana.

“This is the beginning of an exciting breeding and reintroduction program that will repatriate bison to indigenous territories across the United States,” said ICC Director Ayeshah Al-Humaidhi. “The herd will also provide training opportunities for animal care managers across zoological institutions and our Native American partners.

The zoo said at the ICC the bison will serve as ambassadors, helping visitors understand the vital role they play in the ecosystem as a keystone species and the importance of preserving their natural habitats.

The ICC is an extension of the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium that focuses on conservation science, wildlife management and recovery, and education.

