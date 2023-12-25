Pittsburghers enjoy outdoor activities during unseasonably warm Christmas Day

PITTSBURGH — There was no “white Christmas” this year, but people were out embracing the mild temperatures all across the Pittsburgh area today.

“It doesn’t really feel like Christmas today,” said Bradley Hrutkay.

He and his family traded in their sleds for something a little different.

“We just came down to do a little bit of skateboarding and longboarding today,” Hrutkay said.

The weather was perfect for it. Channel 11 also saw people biking, jogging and even jumping in puddles.

“A little bit more of a spring activity, right?” Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek asked Peter Kurzweg as his two-year-old son Josh jumped in the puddles.

“That’s right, and the wet shoes are the same nonetheless,” he laughed.

It was also a nice day for some animals too. Anita Lorenz was out walking her two dogs, Boo and Gromit.

“Do you like this kind of weather or would you prefer there to be a “white Christmas?” Havranek asked Lorenz.

“There’s merits to both,” she said. “I love seeing the white Christmas, but it’s also great to get these guys out and get their exercise.”

Winter weather will arrive at some point this season, and when it does, some of the people we talked to today say they’re looking forward to it.

“I like the inches upon inches of snow, I can do without the brutal cold,” Kurzweg said.

Hrutkay’s son, Xander, said he will gladly trade in the longboard for the sled when that time comes.

“I mean, they’re both completely different but I like both the same,” he said.

