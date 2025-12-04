Pittsburgh’s HLC Equity acquires 106-unit apartment complex in new Georgia market

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s HLC Equity has entered the Augusta, Georgia, market with the acquisition of Canalside Apartments.

The Class A multifamily community is located near a major medical hub where roughly 27,000 health care professionals work. Built in 2015, Canalside Apartments includes 106 units.

HLC Equity is a real estate investment management company and property manager whose investors include family offices, wealth management groups, select institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. The Squirrel Hill-based multigenerational firm has been in business for roughly 75 years and launched its institutional-level investment sponsoring platform in 2015. It specializes in creating thriving communities for residents while delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns to investors. HLC Equity did not immediately respond to a request for information about financial details of the Canalside Apartments deal.

