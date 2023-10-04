Pittsburgh’s Morrow Elementary operating remotely Wednesday due to water main break

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Morrow PreK-8 will conduct remote learning Wednesday due to a water outage.

Pittsburgh Morrow PreK-8 will be conducting remote learning today due to a water outage. — Pgh Public Schools (@PPSnews) October 4, 2023

According to the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority website, there is an outage along Brighton Road due to a water main break. It is expected to be fixed by 6 p.m.

