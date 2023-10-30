Local

Pittsburgh’s No. 1 branch closer is not who you’d expect

By Patty Tascarella, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — PNC remains Pittsburgh’s biggest bank but when it comes to pruning branches on home turf, but it doesn’t take the top spot.

In fact, for the second straight year, PNC has been dethroned.

And it’s one title PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) doesn’t mind relinquishing.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) , the Providence, Rhode Island-based bank, again ranks first with 13 closures, all in the first quarter, plus two more in November. Of the 15 total for 2023, 14 are in-store branches within Giant Eagle supermarkets. Citizens replaces the branches with virtual assistant kiosks.

Read more on the Pittsburgh Business Times

