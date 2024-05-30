Pittsburgh’s Roving Art Cart returns for summer

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Roving Art Cart returns to local parks this summer every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
MARK YOUR CALENDARS #Pittsburgh!— CitiParks: Pittsburgh Parks & Recreation (@CitiParks) May 30, 2024
The Roving Art Cart returns for its 49th Season this summer!
June 18 – August 2, 2024
Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Fridays
10 AM to 1 PM
Learn More HERE: https://t.co/gXlDFu8T73@MayorEdGainey @radworkshere pic.twitter.com/TxA7oP0yRH
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., children can paint, bead and sculpt in an an outdoor setting. Special guests artists and entertainers will accompany the cart.
Activities are suited for children ages 5-12. Though all children should be supervised, children younger than 5 must have a caregiver present while they participate.
For a full list of participating parks, click here.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group