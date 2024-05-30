Local

Pittsburgh’s Roving Art Cart returns for summer

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

WPXI - Pittsburgh Skyline WPXI - Pittsburgh Skyline

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Roving Art Cart returns to local parks this summer every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., children can paint, bead and sculpt in an an outdoor setting. Special guests artists and entertainers will accompany the cart.

Activities are suited for children ages 5-12. Though all children should be supervised, children younger than 5 must have a caregiver present while they participate.

For a full list of participating parks, click here.

