Pizza delivery driver carjacked in Pittsburgh; police looking for 2 suspects

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for two people after a pizza delivery driver was carjacked in Elliott early Wednesday morning.

The male victim said he was delivering to a house in the 900 block of Harker Street at around 1:45 a.m., but the residents told him they did not make the order. As he was walking back to his car, he says he was approached by two young males with a firearm who demanded the keys to his car, his wallet and iPhone. He was not injured, according to police.

Officers located his unoccupied vehicle in the 800 block of Herschel Street. The victim’s wallet and phone were not found.

The vehicle was towed to have it processed for evidence.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

