Local

Pizza giveaway spurs long line outside downtown Pittsburgh restaurant

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Pizza Parma Easter pizza giveaway line

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — People lined up around the block to get a free Easter pizza from a downtown Pittsburgh restaurant.

Pizza Parma gave away free large pizzas from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday at its downtown Pittsburgh and Shadyside locations.

The family-owned restaurant started spreading the word on Facebook about this giveaway earlier in the week, saying they didn’t want anyone to go without food on the holiday.

When a WPXI crew went to the downtown location, a long line of patrons were waiting to get a pie. The line went down Liberty Avenue and around the corner onto 10th Street toward Penn Avenue.

Pizza Parma also gives away pizzas to the community on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

>>> Pittsburgh pizzeria gives away hundreds of free pizzas on Christmas Day

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Lot owner stunned to find $500K home accidentally built on her lot. Now she’s being sued
  • Man killed in Duquesne shooting; woman charged
  • ‘I quit’: Lizzo rips critics, shares emotional message on Instagram
  • VIDEO:2 people arrested for trespassing at Century III Mall as demolition crews were working, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read