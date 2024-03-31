Pizza giveaway spurs long line outside downtown Pittsburgh restaurant

PITTSBURGH — People lined up around the block to get a free Easter pizza from a downtown Pittsburgh restaurant.

Pizza Parma gave away free large pizzas from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday at its downtown Pittsburgh and Shadyside locations.

The family-owned restaurant started spreading the word on Facebook about this giveaway earlier in the week, saying they didn’t want anyone to go without food on the holiday.

When a WPXI crew went to the downtown location, a long line of patrons were waiting to get a pie. The line went down Liberty Avenue and around the corner onto 10th Street toward Penn Avenue.

Pizza Parma also gives away pizzas to the community on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

