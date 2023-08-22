PJ Dick scouting for new headquarters office after nearly 15 years on the North Shore

After nearly 15 years perched on the Allegheny Riverfront at 225 North Shore Dr., PJ Dick Inc. has retained the Pittsburgh office of Avison Young to engage in a new office search in advance of the company’s 2025 lease expiration in its current office.

Brad Totten, the managing director and principal of the Pittsburgh office of Avison Young, who is leading the assignment with colleague David Auel, said PJ Dick is scouting for about the same amount of space that it has now.

He said the firm is currently working out of about 60,000 square feet at its current space and is seeking about that size. A significant portion of its employees work on its construction crews at various off-site projects.

