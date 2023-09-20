Local

P.J. McArdle Roadway to close this weekend

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works announced a major roadway will be closed this weekend.

The P.J. McArdle Roadway off of the Liberty Bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

The road will be closed for general roadway cleaning, litter removal and tree removal, officials said.

Traffic in both directions will be affected and for safety reasons, there will be no access for pedestrians or bicyclists.

Traffic detour signs will be posted.

