Plan to expand Bakery Square hits road block due to parking concerns

PITTSBURGH — Developers plan to expand Bakery Square and parking has become a major concern in the area of the expansion. The big question is: should there be a parking lot or not?

Channel 11 spoke with Anthony, a Forest Hills resident who visits Bakery Square two to three times a week. He told us despite how much he enjoys the area, limited and timed parking creates a challenge.

“There’s just not enough parking,” Anthony said. “If you’re even stopping in for a quick drink or something like that, if you go past it you’re going to have a ticket or be towed.”

Antonio wasn’t surprised to learn the $500 million expansion to Bakery Square was put on hold due to a debate over available parking.

Walnut Capital is the development company on the project.

President of Walnut Capital Todd Reidbord told Channel 11 News they, too, believe having a mix of lots and garage parking is critical to the success of the expansion.

“We didn’t think it was appropriate to draw a hard and fast line and say no surface parking,” Reidbord said. “I was not happy about the delay. It does delay us a full month, so that hurt.”

The expansion will include shopping, outdoor spaces and mixed-income housing, something developers say is unique and a plan community stakeholders support.

“It’s a place where people feel comfortable coming to and we want to expand and create that same atmosphere as we continue to grow Bakery Square,” Reidbord said.

The next vote on the plan will take place on Sept. 3.

Walnut Capital says they are optimistic about receiving the green light to move forward.

