Teen girl dies in Clinton County plane crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — A teenage girl died when the plane she was piloting crashed in Clinton County on Thursday morning.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports the 17-year-old girl was flying a single-engine Cessna 172 when it crashed in a wooded area near Lock Haven around 10:30 a.m.

She was the only person on the plane.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

