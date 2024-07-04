Local

Teen girl dies in Clinton County plane crash

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Teen girl dies in Clinton County plane crash (Source: Witness photo provided by WJAC)

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. — A teenage girl died when the plane she was piloting crashed in Clinton County on Thursday morning.

NBC affiliate WJAC reports the 17-year-old girl was flying a single-engine Cessna 172 when it crashed in a wooded area near Lock Haven around 10:30 a.m.

She was the only person on the plane.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.

