Planning Commission approves historic nomination of Canal Street property Alcosan is working to buy

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Planning Commission unanimously voted forward the historic nomination of a North Side building that puts the city one step closer to a potential legal standoff with Alcosan over its property acquisition demands for its massive clean water tunneling project.

The commission followed through on the recommendation of the city’s Historic Review Commission to make what is called the Allegheny Turn Halle building at 855 S. Canal St. a city-designated historic property, based on the 1889-built structure’s role in the North Side’s German community as well as its early adoption of fire protection technology.

The historic nomination is now set to be voted on by Pittsburgh City Council for formal adoption.

