Local

Planning Commission approves historic nomination of Canal Street property Alcosan is working to buy

Jeff Holmes, owner of Babcor Packaging Corp. Jeff Holmes, owner of Babcor Packaging Corp. (Image courtesy of Pittsburgh Business Times)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Planning Commission unanimously voted forward the historic nomination of a North Side building that puts the city one step closer to a potential legal standoff with Alcosan over its property acquisition demands for its massive clean water tunneling project.

The commission followed through on the recommendation of the city’s Historic Review Commission to make what is called the Allegheny Turn Halle building at 855 S. Canal St. a city-designated historic property, based on the 1889-built structure’s role in the North Side’s German community as well as its early adoption of fire protection technology.

The historic nomination is now set to be voted on by Pittsburgh City Council for formal adoption.

Read more on the Pittsburgh Business Times

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Tractor-trailer crosses center lane, crashes into oncoming traffic on I-79, trooper says
  • Suspect shot, killed during narcotics investigation at North Huntingdon motel
  • Pitt student attacked, badly beaten in Oakland
  • VIDEO: Belle Vernon Area School District votes to hire former Plum superintendent
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read