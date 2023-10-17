Planning commission hears proposals for entertainment developments on Pittsburgh’s North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s City Planning Commission heard several proposals Tuesday related to the development of entertainment spaces on the North Shore.

One of the proposals adds a new element for a destination for Steelers and Pirates fans on W. General Robinson Street and Mazeroski Way. Developers want to add a large LED video board to “the Plaza,” which is currently under design. It would show what’s happening inside the stadiums and air games when the teams are away. The screen will be more than 22 feet high and more than 40 feet wide and would show what’s happening inside the stadium and show games when the team is away.

That project, a 15,200-square-foot “dining and entertainment concept” for the first floor of a new six-story apartment across from PNC Park, has been under development by partners Herky Pollock and his partner Mike Hanley.

The planning commission also heard about a huge expansion of the Andy Warhol Museum. The commission heard from developers about a plan to use an empty parking lot catty-corner to the museum. The expansion includes building a 50,000-square-foot, four-story entertainment venue at East General Robinson and Sandusky Streets. The new building would host concerts, live performances and private functions. It would also house the popular Warhol Sound Series.

“The Andy Warhol Museum started an initiative called the Pop District and announced it last May 2022. The pop district is a physical and programmatic expansion of the museum,” said Dan Law, the Associate Director for the museum.

The planning commission also heard about plans to improve the facade on Ross Street in the Central Business District. BNY Mellon owns the building. There were several proposed upgrades to the building, including adding a Starbucks on Ross Street.

The planning commission gave some of its recommendations and said it would revisit the proposals in two weeks.

