Planning on hosting a Lenten Fish Fry in Allegheny County? Make sure to apply for a permit first

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Health Department is reminding organizations planning to host fish fries during the upcoming Lenten season that they must apply for a valid food permit.

A temporary permit for nonprofit organizations costs $45 and allows a fish fry to operate for the duration of Lent.

With Lent starting on Feb. 18, the health department recommends that all permit applications be submitted as soon as possible to allow for proper processing and inspections.

Applications and payments can be completed online or sent by mail to the ACHD Food Safety Program located at 2121 Noblestown Road, Suite 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Checks and money orders should be made payable to the Treasurer of Allegheny County.

The health department recently changed its permit processing software. Because of this update, anyone applying for a permit online must create a new login account, even if they have submitted applications in previous years.

Amanda Mator serves as the ACHD Food Safety Program manager. She explained that the department provides direct oversight to help local groups prepare for their events.

“The permit process includes a food safety inspection,” Mator said. “The Health Department’s Food Safety Program works directly with the fish fry organizers to assure safe processes and confirm that organizations that apply for temporary fish fry permits have adequate food preparation equipment and trained food workers.”

The application includes a specific checklist of best practices for food safety. Organizers must complete this checklist to receive their temporary permit.

While temporary permits are designed for the Lenten season, annual permits allow food facilities to operate throughout the entire year. Annual permits have varying costs and typically require six to eight weeks for processing.

Otis Pitts is the ACHD deputy director for food safety, housing and policy. He noted that the permitting process is intended to protect the community during the seasonal events.

“Following proper food safety procedures is the best way to ensure fish fry patrons enjoy this long-standing tradition in Allegheny County,” Pitts said. “The entire application process means fish fry operators have peace of mind that they are following the safest procedures when serving food to their neighbors in the community.”

Individuals with questions can contact the ACHD Food Safety Program by calling 412-578-8044 or emailing foodsafety@alleghenycounty.us. Additional information regarding safe food handling is available on the department’s website.

