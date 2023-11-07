Player in Fayette County wins half of $3.2 million-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket

Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from the Nov. 6 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $3.2 million.

The winning tickets were sold in Fayette and Schuylkill counties. This was the largest Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot in the lottery game’s 31-year history.

Each winning ticket matched all five balls drawn, 5-10-12-20-25, to win individual prizes of $1.6 million.

The winning tickets were sold by Valero Fuel N Go on Hopwood Fairchange Road in Uniontown and Turkey Hill in Ashland. Each retailer earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

