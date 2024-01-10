Local

Players, fans support boy needing bone marrow transplant at Pine-Richland vs. Seneca Valley game

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

A special event was held for the family of an 8-year-old boy who needs a bone marrow transplant.

Tuesday night at the Pine-Richland vs. Seneca Valley basketball game, players and fans from both teams wore T-shirts to honor Jax Ramirez.

There were giveaways, prizes and a $1 half-court shot contest.

“We have two student leaders. One from Seneca Valley and one from Pine-Richland and they really wanted to do something to dedicate something to Jax and bring awareness to this cause,” Missy Ramirez, Jax’s mom, said.

Jax had some medical issues over the holidays but has rebounded, according to his mom.

To join the national bone marrow registry: Text JAX to 61474 or go to my.bethematch.org/jax.

