Pleasant conditions Friday night before extreme heat over the weekend

PITTSBURGH — It will be warm but pleasant this evening. A few passing showers are possible, mainly north through early this evening. Expect a few passing clouds overnight, with lows in the mid-60s.

The weekend will be sunny with a heat wave on the way by Sunday. Saturday highs will reach the upper 80s with heat indices in the low 90s.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for the area from Sunday morning through Wednesday evening. Sunday temperatures will soar to the low 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees. The summer heat will continue into the start of the next week as a prolonged heat wave is expected. Heat indices possibly as high as 100 degrees through at least Wednesday.

Make sure to stay safe in the upcoming heat wave, limit spending time outdoors in the heat, stay out of the sun, make sure to stay hydrated and watch for heat stress.

Stay tuned to Severe Weather Team 11 as we track the hottest air of the season.

