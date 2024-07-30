Pleasant Hills police looking for missing 13-year-old boy with autism

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — The Pleasant Hills Police Department is asking for help looking for a missing 13-year-old boy with autism.

Luke Barkell is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 108 pounds. Police said he has a thin build, brown hair parted to the side and dark blue eyes.

He was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday wearing a white shirt, blue pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Pleasant Hills Police Department at 412-655-5045.

