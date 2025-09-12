Pleasant temperatures for high school football Friday night, dry start to weekend

PITTSBURGH — It will be warm but pleasant this evening.

Conditions will be nice for Skylights football tonight.

Kick off temperatures will be in the upper 70s with marks expected in the upper 60s as games wrap up tonight.

Clear and cool overnight with lows in the 50s.

Dry, sunny and very warm this weekend. It will feel more like summer with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

The extended dry stretch will likely continue into much of next week with much of our area being very dry or in a moderate drought.

Get the latest updates from Severe Weather Team 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group