Pleasant weather continues through Friday, although pop-up showers are possible

PITTSBURGH — Pleasant weather continues through Friday with lows in the 60s and highs in the low to mid-80s.

Most areas will stay dry, but a pop-up shower is possible, especially after lunch into the early evenings.

Warmer, more humid weather rolls in Friday with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90 by the weekend.

The combination of heat and humidity will make it feel even warmer.

At this point, the next best chance for rain may hold off until early next week.

